Russia, Benin Prepare Agreement On Military Cooperation - Putin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 04:25 PM

Russia and Benin are preparing an intergovernmental agreement on military cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Russia and Benin are preparing an intergovernmental agreement on military cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Cooperation with the Republic of Benin is developing.

In particular, an intergovernmental agreement on military cooperation is being prepared," Putin said at the ceremony of presenting credentials to ambassadors in the Kremlin.

He also noted that a memorandum of understanding on the sports area is also being prepared. He added that Russian companies are showing interest in participating in joint projects on the territory of Benin in the field of geological exploration, energy, and infrastructure.

