Russia Bets On Self-Sufficiency Despite Will To Work With Western Partners - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 11:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Russia remains open to cooperation with Western countries while remaining perfectly capable of going it alone if necessary, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday, citing the experience of dealing with post-Crimean sanctions by the West.

Speaking at the Tavrida art festival in the Crimean city of Sudak, the Russian minister noted that the reluctance of the West to work with Russia forces Moscow to address whatever shortcomings it still has, thus making its economy more resilient. However, this does not mean that the country is choosing to become an autarky, according to Lavrov.

"We are still ready to cooperate with everyone, both in developing our transport corridors, which will now be actively developed and improved, and in developing any programs ” scientific, scientific and technological, energy-related and so on," the minister said.

At the same, if some partners turn on Russia, the country would be unfazed and standing on its own two feet, he added.

"These events after Ukraine, with sanctions and everything, have taught us that in our development we must rely primarily on ourselves, leaving the door open for any partners, but bearing in mind that they, I mean the Western ones, cannot be relied on and can at any time simply 'jump ship,'" Lavrov stated.

The relations between Moscow and the West deteriorated in 2014 following unrest in Ukraine and Crimea's subsequent reunification with Russia. Moscow has been under Western sanctions ever since. The Russian government has responded reciprocally and consistently expressed the view that imposing sanctions is not a productive approach to international relations.

