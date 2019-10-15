Russia bids farewell to first man who walked in space

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mytishchi, Russia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Hundreds of people including Russian and US astronauts and top officials bid farewell Tuesday to Alexei Leonov, a legendary Soviet cosmonaut who was the first man to perform a spacewalk.

Thomas Stafford, an 89-year-old retired NASA astronaut, Valentina Tereshkova, the first woman to travel into space, and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu were among those gathered outside Moscow to pay their last respects to the Soviet space icon.

Leonov was laid to rest at a military cemetery in Mytishchi in a ceremony that included a gun salute and a service by a Russian Orthodox priest.

Ahead of the burial fellow astronauts took turns praising Leonov next to a flag-draped casket that bore his body.

Stafford, who shared a historic space handshake with Leonov at the height of the Cold War in 1975, spoke fondly of the cosmonaut.

"Alexei, we will not forget you!" Stafford said in Russian.

The two men took part in the groundbreaking Apollo-Soyuz mission that opened a new era of space cooperation between the Soviet Union and United States.

Leonov was commander of the Soyuz 19 spacecraft and Stafford commanded the Apollo. Leonov also helped Stafford adopt two Russian boys.

Soviet cosmonaut Tereshkova called Leonov a true friend.

"It's hard to come to terms with the fact that we have to saygoodbye to you today," said the 82-year-old Tereshkova.