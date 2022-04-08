UrduPoint.com

Russia Blacklists 228 Australian Citizens, Including Prime Minister, Defense Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2022 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Moscow blacklisted 228 Australian citizens, including Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Defense Minister Peter Dutton, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The department noted that Canberra, in a reckless Russophobic fuse, imposed sanctions that affected the top leaders of the Russian Federation and almost all lawmakers.

"In response, from April 7 this year, members of the Australian National Security Committee, the House of Representatives, the Senate and regional legislative assemblies are included in the 'stop list' of persons who are denied entry to Russia," the ministry said in a statement.

The move was taken in response to the actions of the current Australian government. A list of 228 people has been published.

