Russia Blacklists New Zealand Prime Minister In Response To Sanctions - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2022 | 10:33 PM

Russia, in response to anti-Russian sanctions, added 130 New Zealand citizens, including the country's prime minister, to its "black list," the Russian Foreign Ministry said

"In connection with the introduction by the official Wellington of unprecedented sanctions that affected the top leaders of the Russian Federation and a significant part of the parliamentarians, from April 7, members of the government and parliamentarians of New Zealand are included in the Russian "black list" on the basis of reciprocity," the statement says.

The ministry noted that this step "was taken in response to the unfriendly actions of New Zealand's cabinet of ministers, which joined the campaign initiated by the US and its satellites to contain Russia."

The stop list of New Zealand citizens who are banned from entering Russia includes 130 people, including Governor General Cynthia Kiro, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and all cabinet ministers, including foreign and defense ministers, as well as members of parliament.

