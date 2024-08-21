Russia Blames Cyberattack Over Telegram, WhatsApp Outage
Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2024 | 07:27 PM
Messaging services Telegram and WhatsApp briefly suffered a major outage in Russia on Wednesday, said the country's media regulator Roskomnadzor, which blamed a cyberattack
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Messaging services Telegram and WhatsApp briefly suffered a major outage in Russia on Wednesday, said the country's media regulator Roskomnadzor, which blamed a cyberattack.
Users from both platforms reported a spike in server connection issues beginning around 2 pm Moscow time (1100 GMT), according to monitoring websites.
Roskomnadzor said the "attack" that caused "large-scale disruption" to the apps services was repelled within an hour and service was again operating normally.
The regulator blamed the outage on a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) cyberattack targeting Russia's telecom operators.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From World
-
Trump holds first outdoor rally since attempted assassination2 hours ago
-
Portugal seeks EU help as wildfire threatens UNESCO-listed forest2 hours ago
-
Pole vault king Duplantis continues winning ways post-Olympics2 hours ago
-
Tunisian government critic arrested for 'illegally' crossing border: media3 hours ago
-
Czech Bittner upstages sprinters to win Vuelta fifth stage3 hours ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard3 hours ago
-
Five bodies found, one still missing in UK tycoon shipwreck3 hours ago
-
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks4 hours ago
-
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN4 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz set to address UNGA on Sept 27, according to Pakistan's Mission5 hours ago
-
UN rights expert says ban on him to enter Afghanistan to send troubling signal4 hours ago
-
Four bodies found in Sicily yacht wreck search6 hours ago