Russia Blames Cyberattack Over Telegram, WhatsApp Outage

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2024 | 07:27 PM

Messaging services Telegram and WhatsApp briefly suffered a major outage in Russia on Wednesday, said the country's media regulator Roskomnadzor, which blamed a cyberattack

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Messaging services Telegram and WhatsApp briefly suffered a major outage in Russia on Wednesday, said the country's media regulator Roskomnadzor, which blamed a cyberattack.

Users from both platforms reported a spike in server connection issues beginning around 2 pm Moscow time (1100 GMT), according to monitoring websites.

Roskomnadzor said the "attack" that caused "large-scale disruption" to the apps services was repelled within an hour and service was again operating normally.

The regulator blamed the outage on a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) cyberattack targeting Russia's telecom operators.

