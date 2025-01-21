Russia Blasts US Reinstatement Of Cuba On Terror List
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2025 | 11:38 PM
Russia on Tuesday slammed US President Donald Trump for reinstating its ally Cuba on a list of state sponsors of terrorism, saying the measure was aimed at destabilising the island and prompting regime change
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Russia on Tuesday slammed US President Donald Trump for reinstating its ally Cuba on a list of state sponsors of terrorism, saying the measure was aimed at destabilising the island and prompting regime change.
Trump on Monday reversed his predecessor Joe Biden's decision to remove Cuba from a blacklist of state sponsors of terrorism.
Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement that the newly-inaugurated Trump's order was undoubtedly "aimed at further tightening financial and economic restrictions in the hopes of destabilising the situation and changing power in Cuba".
The move is unjustified because Cuba is an active participant in "international cooperation on counter-terrorism", Zakharova said.
The US must realise such measures "have an extremely negative influence on the quality of life of the island's population", she added,suggesting it was aiming to provoke "social discontent".
Russia will continue to provide "necessary support to Cuba" to back its demands for an "immediate and complete end" to the "illegal and inhumane" US blockade of the island, Zakharova said.
Russia and Cuba have strengthened ties since Moscow launched its Ukraine offensive in 2022 with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visiting last year.
Recent Stories
Save the world's glaciers to save the planet: UN
Trump pardons of Capitol rioters spark jubiliation, outrage
French minister urges Europe to strive for greater strategic autonomy
Russia blasts US reinstatement of Cuba on terror list
Dialogue with opposition to help strengthen democratic system: Rana
CM visits DC Keamari office, two ACs, Mukhtiarkar suspended
Finance Minister meets head of MENA, Centre for regions, trade, geopolitics
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reviews progress on activating ..
Commission decision to rely on allied consensus: Aqeel Malik
PHIMC board holds 90th meeting to advance healthcare initiatives
Nation’s interests must prevail over personal agendas: Musadik Malik
Dubai Press Club launches ninth edition of ‘Ibda’a – Arab Youth Media Awar ..
More Stories From World
-
Save the world's glaciers to save the planet: UN3 minutes ago
-
Trump pardons of Capitol rioters spark jubiliation, outrage3 minutes ago
-
Russia blasts US reinstatement of Cuba on terror list3 minutes ago
-
Air France to resume Tel Aviv flights from Jan. 2516 minutes ago
-
South Korea's suspended president attends impeachment hearing5 hours ago
-
Moldova residents caught in the middle of gas fight5 hours ago
-
Toll in Turkey ski resort fire climbs to 665 hours ago
-
Prince Harry trial against Murdoch UK tabloids delayed5 hours ago
-
Qatar says 'confident' in deal for ceasefire in Gaza6 hours ago
-
France's arch film provocateur Blier dies at 856 hours ago
-
Putin and Xi praise ties, hours after Trump sworn in6 hours ago
-
England hooker George ruled out of Six Nations opener6 hours ago