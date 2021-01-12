UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia 'blocking Return Of Poisoned Navalny'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 09:11 PM

Russia 'blocking return of poisoned Navalny'

Supporters of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny accused the Kremlin on Tuesday of using the threat of jail to block his return from Germany, where he is recovering from an attempted poisoning

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Supporters of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny accused the Kremlin on Tuesday of using the threat of jail to block his return from Germany, where he is recovering from an attempted poisoning.

The anti-corruption campaigner fell ill on a flight from Siberia to Moscow last August and was transferred to Berlin, with Western experts saying he had been poisoned with Novichok, a Soviet-designed toxin.

Navalny on Tuesday tweeted legal papers registered with the Moscow City Court to convert a suspended sentence into jail time and claimed Russian leader Vladimir Putin was punishing him for evading the nerve agent attack.

"Putin is so enraged that I survived his poisoning that he ordered FSIN (Federal Penal Service) to go to court and demand that my suspended sentence is changed to a real one," he wrote, referring to a punishment he received in a 2014 embezzlement case.

The legal motion filed on the Moscow court website Monday claimed Navalny had violated the terms of the 2014 sentence but had no detail on who had filed the motion or when it would be considered.

He was handed a 3.5-year suspended sentence in the case and his brother Oleg was jailed but the European Court of Human Rights later ordered the Russian government to pay compensation to both men for what it said was an unjust trial.

The FSIN previously said Navalny had breached the terms of his sentence by failing to return to Russia after being discharged from hospital in September.

"What else can they come up with so that Navalny doesn't return to Russia," his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh asked on Twitter.

He has said Russia's security agency the Federal Security Service (FSB) was behind the poisoning on Putin's orders, but vowed to return to Russia after making a full recovery.

Russian investigators separately said in December they had launched a criminal probe into Navalny's alleged use of more than $4 million of donations for personal purposes.

The move was also interpreted by Navalny and his allies as an attempt to prevent him from returning to Russia.

Related Topics

Attack Moscow Russia Jail Twitter Germany Berlin Vladimir Putin August September December Criminals From Government Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

SU issues schedule for submission of LLB annual ex ..

1 minute ago

GM to build electric delivery vans under new Brigh ..

1 minute ago

Governor Punjab orders master plan for Christian h ..

1 minute ago

New SCO president, Tajikistan, pledges deeper coop ..

9 minutes ago

Trump Says Moves Toward Possible Impeachment Causi ..

9 minutes ago

Municipal Services Charges Tax, charged parking ma ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.