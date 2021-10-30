UrduPoint.com

Russia Blocks Activities Of 10 International Drug Trafficking Groups Linked To Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Russia's Federal financial monitoring service, Rosfinmonitoring, has been closely observing the situation in Afghanistan, including migration flows and drug trafficking financial transactions, and has already blocked the activities of over 10 transnational crime groups, Yury Chikhanchin, the agency chief, said.

"On the international arena the focus is, of course, on Afghanistan. Here, together with our colleagues from the FSB (federal security service) and the financial intelligence, we are tracking events.

We are working on migration flows and on identifying finances from the sale of drugs and organized criminal activity," Chikhanchin said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He noted that the agency has already stopped the activities of more than 10 transnational criminal groups that were involved in drug trafficking in Russia and Europe.

This became possible as a result of large international investigations, Rosfinmonitoring head added.

