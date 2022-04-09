Russia Blocks Another Attempt by Kiev to Evacuate Azov Battalion Leaders From Mariupol

Russian troops stopped a Ukrainian cargo ship attempting to evacuate Azov battalion leaders from the port of Mariupol on Friday night, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday

He noted that Kiev continues its attempts to evacuate leaders of nationalist Azov battalion and foreign instructors from besieged Mariupol.

"On the evening of April 8, Kiev made a new unsuccessful attempt to evacuate the leaders of the Ukrainian Nazis by sea. At night, the Ukrainian cargo ship Apache, registered in Maltese Valletta port, sailing under the Maltese flag, followed a caravan of ships from the Taganrog Bay to the Kerch Strait.

At 22:38 GMT, 30 kilometers (18 miles) south-east of Mariupol, the cargo ship abruptly changed course and tried to break through to the Mariupol seaport blocked by the Russian Black Sea Fleet," Konashenkov said.

The cargo ship ignored the calls to communicate via the international channel, he said. The Russian troops then opened warning artillery fire at the intruder ship, after which Apache caught fire, its crew requested help and confirmed readiness to comply with the orders.

There are no injured among the crew members of the vessel, which has been escorted to the port of the Russian city of Yeysk, Russian defense ministry spokesman added.