Russia Blocks EU Bid to Set Up WTO Panel of Judges to Hear Public Procurement Row - Source

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Russia has blocked the first EU request to create a panel of judges within the World Trade Organization (WTO) to consider public procurement, a Geneva-based trade official told reporters on Monday.

Brussels sent the relevant request to the WTO on November 19.

"Russia blocked a first request from the European Union for the establishment of a dispute panel to examine Russian measures which the EU claims form part of an import substitution programme inconsistent with WTO rules," the official said.

The official also mentioned that Russia said it is "confident that its measures are in compliance with its WTO obligations and that it is ready and willing to continue consulting with Brussels on the matter".

"In light of this, Russia said is not in the position to support the EU's request for the establishment of the panel," the official added.

The EU has requested the WTO consultations, since it believes Russia's regulations related to activities of certain government agencies are discriminatory and incompatible with various provisions of the WTO's General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, and General Agreement on Trade in Services, as well as the protocol on Russia's accession to the organization. On July 19, the European Commission began proceedings with Russia in the WTO.