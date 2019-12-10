UrduPoint.com
Russia Blocks Over 50,000 Websites With Terrorism Propaganda In 2019 - Security Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 06:39 PM

More than 50,000 websites containing terrorism propaganda were taken down in Russia in 2019, Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) More than 50,000 websites containing terrorism propaganda were taken down in Russia in 2019, Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov said on Tuesday.

According to Bortnikov, who was speaking at a session of the National Anti-Terrorism Committee, cooperation between Russian telecommunications watchdog Roskomnadzor and law enforcement agencies had "increased the security of the information space, and curbed the spread of information that promoted the activity of international terrorist organizations on over 50,000 websites.

The committee is a counterterrorism body that aims to protect basic human rights and fundamental freedoms in Russia. Its tasks include developing counterterrorism measures, participating in international cooperation and ensuring public awareness of emerging terrorist threats.

