Russia Blocks Remaining Anti-Putin Campaigner Nadezhdin From Election

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Russia's election commission on Thursday blocked pro-peace politician Boris Nadezhdin from next month's presidential election, ending his surprise bid to oust President Vladimir Putin from the Kremlin.

In power for more than two decades, Putin is set to secure another six-year term in the March 15-17 contest, from which all major opposition politicians have now been barred.

Only three other candidates -- all from ceremonial opposition parties that are backed by the Kremlin -- will take part.

At a Moscow hearing on Thursday, Russia's Central Election Commission said it had ruled to "refuse to register Boris Nadezhdin as a candidate in the presidential election."

Nadezhdin blasted the widely expected decision and pledged to go to Russia's Supreme Court.

He vowed to continue campaigning against Putin, at a time when major opposition figures have either been jailed or exiled from the country.

"Sooner or later I will be president of the Russian Federation," he told a press conference.

"I wish it would be sooner."

Election officials said they found flaws with more than 9,000 of the 105,000 signatures Nadezhdin submitted from people backing his candidacy -- above the permitted five-percent error rate.

Ahead of the decision, Nadezhdin's team said the alleged "errors" found by the commission included minor typos that happened when handwritten submissions were put into its computers.

But his chances of overturning the ruling on appeal are non-existent, with the Kremlin exercising total control over elections.

The 60-year-old's calls to stop Russia's military offensive against Ukraine brought out crowds of Russians across the country last month supporting his bid to get on the ballot, catching the Kremlin off-guard.

Images of long queues of people waiting to sign his nomination papers punctured the official narrative that Russian society is united behind Putin's campaign against Ukraine.

Russian authorities have a record of using alleged administrative infringements and bureaucratic procedures to block opposition candidates from getting on ballot papers.

On Thursday, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the election commission "clearly follows the rules that are set for candidates."

