Open Menu

Russia Blocks UNSC Resolution To Extend Aid Delivery To Syria Via Turkey For 9 Months

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 07:42 PM

Russia Blocks UNSC Resolution to Extend Aid Delivery to Syria Via Turkey for 9 Months

Russia on Tuesday vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution submitted by Switzerland and Brazil to extend cross-border delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria through Turkey for nine months

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Russia on Tuesday vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution submitted by Switzerland and Brazil to extend cross-border delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria through Turkey for nine months.

Thirteen UNSC members voted in favor of the draft resolution, with China abstaining.

The mechanism of cross-border delivery of aid to Syria through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing on the Syrian-Turkish border expired on July 10.

Meanwhile, Russia has submitted its own draft resolution to the UN Security Council, proposing extending the work of the border crossing for six months.

The regime of simplified delivery of humanitarian and medical supplies to Syria from neighboring countries � primarily across the border with Turkey � has been operating since 2014.

This mechanism is renewed annually. Originally, there were four border crossings: Bab as-Salam and Bab al-Hawa (both on the Syrian-Turkish border), Al-Yarubiyah (on the border with Iraq) and al-Ramtha (on the border with Jordan) that were used by the UN and their partners to deliver aid to Syrians.

Since July 2020, there is only one official border-crossing remaining, Bab al-Hawa.

After the Syrian armed forces established control over most of the country, Damascus and Moscow have begun to push for gradually abandoning the cross-border mechanism. They say aid should be distributed from inside the country.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Syria Moscow Russia Turkey China Iraq Damascus Brazil Switzerland July Border 2020 From

Recent Stories

Member Custom holds meeting with PCMEA

Member Custom holds meeting with PCMEA

27 seconds ago
 Director LDA's One Window Cell transferred, Rafia ..

Director LDA's One Window Cell transferred, Rafia Nazir appointed

29 seconds ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) set up n ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) set up new sub-division Gulzar-e-Quaid ..

13 seconds ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

8 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Head of Serbia's Security Intelligenc ..

US Sanctions Head of Serbia's Security Intelligence Agency - Treasury

15 seconds ago
 Blinken Says Decision on When to End Ukraine Confl ..

Blinken Says Decision on When to End Ukraine Conflict Up to Kiev

17 seconds ago
PM views Saudi leadership's generous support, inst ..

PM views Saudi leadership's generous support, instrumental in securing IMF deal

8 minutes ago
 Rubab Ayesha's books launching ceremony held at PA ..

Rubab Ayesha's books launching ceremony held at PAC

8 minutes ago
 UAE accelerates to net zero with nationwide emissi ..

UAE accelerates to net zero with nationwide emissions reduction of 40% by 2030 i ..

28 minutes ago
 ATC extends remand of PTI former MPA's son in mil ..

ATC extends remand of PTI former MPA's son in military check-post attack case

18 seconds ago
 Gold rates down by 4,500 per tola

Gold rates down by 4,500 per tola

20 seconds ago
 VC IUB for role of urban farming in economic growt ..

VC IUB for role of urban farming in economic growth

1 second ago

More Stories From World