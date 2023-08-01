Open Menu

Russia Blocks US Presidency Program For UN Security Council - Deputy Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 09:49 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Russia has blocked the United States' proposed program during the time Washington presides over the UN Security Council this month, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Tuesday.

"I decided to explain the reasoning why Russia didn't support the US presidency program for this month," Polyanskiy told reporters. "The presidency program is a very informal indicative document, which has no formal nature. It's just an outline for the work of the Security Council. ... But there is a long-standing tradition and understanding that the items that are being included into the formal document, first of all, are consensual for all Council members.

Polyanskiy said Russia made the decision because of two "stumbling blocks" - the proposed meetings on Syria and Ukraine.

Russia considers that holding one meeting on Syria is enough rather than the proposed three, which would be futile and a waste time and resources, Polyanskiy said.

However, the biggest stumbling block is the United States' obsession to organize meetings on Ukraine in a situation in which "there is no mandate cycle, no request of the UN Secretary-General to brief the Security Council," Polyanskiy added.

