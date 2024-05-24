Open Menu

Russia 'bogged Down' In Battle For Border Town, Ukraine Says

Published May 24, 2024

Russia 'bogged down' in battle for border town, Ukraine says

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Russian forces have become "bogged down" trying to capture the Ukrainian border town of Vovchansk but have intensified their offensive elsewhere on the eastern front, Ukraine's top general said on Friday.

Kyiv has been battling a fresh Russian land assault on its northeastern Kharkiv region since May 10, when thousands of Moscow's troops stormed the border, making their biggest territorial advances in 18 months.

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the region's capital on Friday to discuss the battle for Vovchansk, a town that sits fewer than five kilometres (three miles) from the border.

Despite initial success, "the enemy has got completely bogged down in street battles for Vovchansk and suffered very high losses in assault units", Ukrainian commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky said on social media.

In an attempt to seize the town, Russia "is currently moving reserves from different sectors to support active assault operations, but to no avail", Syrsky added.

He warned, however, that the situation was turbulent on the eastern front, where Russia says its forces have made a string of gains in the past two weeks.

Fighting near the eastern towns of Chasiv Yar, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove has been particularly "intense", he said.

Russia said on Thursday it had made inroads near the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine's eastern region of Donetsk.

Just three days earlier it claimed to have seized the village of Bilogorivka, a key target for Moscow, which is seeking to wrest control of the entire Lugansk region from Kyiv.

Moscow said it launched the offensive in Ukraine's northeast to create a "buffer zone" along the border to prevent future Ukrainian attacks on its territory.

