Russia, Bolivia Believe Foreign Meddling In Venezuela Inadmissible - Putin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 06:26 PM

Russia and Bolivia agree that foreign interference in Venezuela's affairs is inadmissible, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday after talks with his Bolivian counterpart, Evo Morales

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Russia and Bolivia agree that foreign interference in Venezuela's affairs is inadmissible, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday after talks with his Bolivian counterpart, Evo Morales.

"The Russian side has repeatedly stressed that foreign meddling in Venezuela's affairs is inadmissible. President Morales shares the same position.

We hope that as a result of negotiations between Venezuelan government and opposition, launched thanks to Norway's mediation, solutions acceptable for all the Venezuelans will be formulated, and the situation in the country will be normalized," Putin said.

The Russian leader added that both Russia and Bolivia believed that foreign pressure on states was inadmissible, as well as sanctions policy,

