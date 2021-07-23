UrduPoint.com
Russia, Bolivia Discuss Boosting Cooperation On Int'l Platforms - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 01:40 AM

Russia, Bolivia Discuss Boosting Cooperation on Int'l Platforms - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has had a phone call with his Bolivian counterpart, Rogelio Mayta, to discuss the bilateral and international cooperation between their states, the Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The phone call was held at the initiative of the Bolivian side and built on topics discussed during the top-level Russian-Bolivian phone talks in January and July of this year, according to the statement.

"The ministers stressed the importance of fostering the bilateral political dialogue and building up cooperation in the international arena, including on protecting principles of international law, sovereignty of states and inadmissibility of foreign interference in internal affairs," the statement read.

The discussion agenda also covered trade and economic ties, and investment projects in such areas as energy, nuclear, mining and industries, among others. Special attention was paid to the cooperation on fighting COVID-19, the ministry said. 

