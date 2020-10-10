UrduPoint.com
Russia, Bolivia Discussing Deliveries Of COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 06:40 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has started talks with Bolivia on the deliveries of the Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to the Latin American nation, Ambassador to Bolivia Vladimir Sprinchan said.

"Today, the negotiations between the Russian Direct Investment Fund ... and the Bolivian Health Ministry have started to study an opportunity to import the vaccine to Bolivia," the diplomat said while presenting the Avifavir drug against COVID-19, whose deliveries to Bolivia have already started.

Sprinchan said that the Russian vaccine was safe, and more than 1 billion people would be vaccinated with it in 2020-2021.

The ambassador added that the RDIF was discussing the deliveries of Sputnik V to Bolivia for the mass vaccination, not clinical trials.

Russia registered its pioneer coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, in August. It is currently undergoing the third stage of clinical trials.

