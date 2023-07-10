Russia, Bolivia Mull Expanding Cooperation on Lithium - YLB Head

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SANTA CRUZ (Bolivia) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Bolivia and Russia are considering expanding the bilateral agreement on lithium by incorporating the production of other minerals and metals, Carlos Humberto Ramos Mamani, the executive president of the state company Yacimientos de Litio Bolivianos (YLB) told Sputnik.

"We want to cover as much of the production chain as possible.

We know that brines and salt flats are complex, they have lithium, they have magnesium, they have sodium, they have potassium, they have different elements that can be industrialized as well," the company head said.

He explained that the Primary focus is on lithium, which has the highest added value at this time, but Russia and Bolivia are considering other by-products that have commercial value.