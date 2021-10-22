UrduPoint.com

Russia, Bolivia Oppose Interference in Internal Affairs of Latin American States - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Russia and Bolivia believe that interference in internal affairs of Latin American states is unacceptable and call for the immediate lifting of embargo on Cuba, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We exchanged views on the situation in Latin America and the Caribbean. We agreed that interference in the internal affairs of countries in the region should stop immediately, including lifting the illegitimate trade, economic and financial embargo on Cuba. (We also believe that) Washington's actions to undermine the development of countries such as Venezuela and Nicaragua are unacceptable," Lavrov said at a joint press conference after a meeting with his Bolivian counterpart Rogelio Mayta.

US restrictions on trade with Cuba date back the late 1950s after the communist revolution in the island nation and involve at least a half dozen different US laws.

In June, 184 nations voted in favor of a UN General Assembly resolution calling on Washington to finally lift the economic blockade after nearly 60 years, but the United States voted against it.

Washington has also been actively supporting the opposition in Venezuela and Nicaragua. In 2019, the US became one of several countries to officially recognize Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president following the disputed re-election of President Nicolas Maduro, exacerbating Venezuela's political and humanitarian crisis.

The US has also repeatedly criticized Nicaraguan government and President Daniel Ortega for violating the principles of democracy, most recently voicing support for the resolution of the Organization of American States (OAS) denouncing "undemocratic electoral process and ongoing repression" ahead of the November presidential race.

