Russia, Bolivia Sign Agreements on Energy, Security, International Coordination

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Russia and Bolivia signed a package of documents on energy, industry , security and international cooperation after the talks between the presidents, Vladimir Putin and Evo Morales.

Putin received his Bolivian counterpart, who arrived in Russia for an official visit, in the Kremlin.

In particular, Putin and Morales signed a joint statement on strengthening coordination in international affairs.

The two countries' foreign ministries and their diplomatic academies have signed cooperation agreements. A memorandum of understanding between the Russian Security Council office and the Bolivian government on public security consultations has been signed as well.

The two countries also signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in nuclear safety for the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

Russian fertilizer maker Acron has also signed an agreement on commercial relations with Bolivian state-owned petroleum company YPFB and the Bolivian Hydrocarbons Ministry.

The two countries' energy ministries also signed a memorandum of understanding.

Russian state atomiс energy corporation Rosatom and the Bolivian Energy Ministry signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in lithium industry.