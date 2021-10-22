Russia, Bolivia Working on Road Map for Economic, Defense Cooperation Development - Lavrov

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Russia and Bolivia are working on a road map for developing the economy and defense cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We have good prospects in the humanitarian cooperation, educational exchanges and professionals' training.

We have agreed on further development of the bilateral legal framework. In particular, we are drafting a road map for trade and economic cooperation, an agreement on mutual recognition of certificates of education, and an agreement on defense, cultural, mass communications and sports cooperation," Lavrov said at a press conference following negotiations with Bolivian Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta.