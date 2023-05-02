Russia Bolstering Security Ahead of May 9 Parade - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Russia has stepped up security ahead of next week's Victory Day Parade, the spokesperson for the Kremlin said Tuesday.

"All our security agencies are doing their utmost to guarantee safety.

Very complex and intense work is underway," Dmitry Peskov told a daily news briefing in Moscow.

Peskov said security forces were on alert for potential threats and provocations during the traditional May 9 parade that marks the end of World War II in Europe, following the crash of a fuel train in western Russia on Monday.