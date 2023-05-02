UrduPoint.com

Russia Bolstering Security Ahead Of May 9 Parade - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Russia Bolstering Security Ahead of May 9 Parade - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Russia has stepped up security ahead of next week's Victory Day Parade, the spokesperson for the Kremlin said Tuesday.

"All our security agencies are doing their utmost to guarantee safety.

Very complex and intense work is underway," Dmitry Peskov told a daily news briefing in Moscow.

Peskov said security forces were on alert for potential threats and provocations during the traditional May 9 parade that marks the end of World War II in Europe, following the crash of a fuel train in western Russia on Monday.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Alert May World War All

Recent Stories

Emirates Gas, Emarat introduce new LPG cylinder se ..

Emirates Gas, Emarat introduce new LPG cylinder seals for safety assurance

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler signs MoU with two universities in U ..

Sharjah Ruler signs MoU with two universities in UK

20 minutes ago
 Dubai Foundation for Women and Children marks Worl ..

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children marks World Day for Safety and Health at ..

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan showcases rich tourism potential at Arabi ..

Pakistan showcases rich tourism potential at Arabian Travel Market

35 minutes ago
 Raids at Pervaiz Elahi’s house: LHC seeks compre ..

Raids at Pervaiz Elahi’s house: LHC seeks comprehensive report from ACE, Punja ..

46 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler, CP review achievements, plans of ETCC

Ajman Ruler, CP review achievements, plans of ETCC

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.