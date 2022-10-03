Russia Boosting Production of Tornado Multiple Launch Rocket Systems - Rostec

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) The production of the Tornado-G and Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems has increased significantly in Russia, the state-owned defense corporation Rostec announced on Monday.

"The military division of Motovilikha Plants (Russian military equipment manufacturer) has switched to work in three shifts due to increased production volumes.

The production of combat vehicles from the Tornado-G and Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems has increased significantly compared to last year and has reached volumes that have not been seen for the past 10 years," Rostec said.