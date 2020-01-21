UrduPoint.com
Russia Boosts Border Checks To Thwart China Virus Spread

Tue 21st January 2020 | 11:38 PM

Russia boosts border checks to thwart China virus spread

Russia has strengthened checks at border crossings and airports to prevent the spread of a new virus from China, with staff scanning passengers' temperature and isolating people with suspicious symptoms, officials said Tuesday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Russia has strengthened checks at border crossings and airports to prevent the spread of a new virus from China, with staff scanning passengers' temperature and isolating people with suspicious symptoms, officials said Tuesday.

The country's health and sanitation watchdog said it had "taken additional measures to reinforce sanitation and quarantine control in points of passage through the Russian border".

Staff were instructed to isolate people suspected of being infected with the new coronavirus, and clinics were ready to receive patients, it said.

Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport told AFP in a statement that additional measures of sanitation control would be used to process flights from China.

