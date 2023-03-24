UrduPoint.com

Russia Boosts Fertilizers Export To Thailand By 63% In 2022 - Bilateral Business Council

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Russia Boosts Fertilizers Export to Thailand by 63% in 2022 - Bilateral Business Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Russia increased the export of its fertilizers to Thailand by 63% and also sold 4.5 times more jewelry to the country in 2022 compared to the previous year, Valery Barchenko, Chairman of the Russian-Thai business council told Sputnik.

"At the end of 2022, the growth of Russian export to Thailand was registered in fertilizers ($291.2 million or +63%) and jewelry, including precious metal bars ($211.9 million or +351%)," he said, referring to data provided by Thailand.

In February, Russian Ambassador to Thailand Evgeny Tomikhin told Sputnik that Moscow and Bangkok were increasing their bilateral trade in agricultural and relevant products.

The diplomat also said that there were agreements achieved on a number of new trade items, adding that there were trade prospects concerning meat and dairy products, as well as mineral fertilizers.

The Russian-Thai business council was established at the initiative of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to facilitate trade between the two countries.

