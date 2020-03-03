UrduPoint.com
Russia Boosts Quarantine Controls For Arrivals From Iran, South Korea, Italy - Watchdog

3 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020

Russia Boosts Quarantine Controls for Arrivals From Iran, South Korea, Italy - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Russia's Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor) decided to strengthen sanitary quarantine controls at airports receiving flights from Iran, South Korea and Italy, the watchdog's head, Anna Popova, said in a statement published on the legal information portal.

"In addition to previously taken measures, the heads of Rospotrebnadzor's branches, the chief doctors of federal healthcare institutions, hygiene and epidemiology centers in Russian regions must strengthen sanitary and quarantine controls at airport checkpoints across Russia that accept flights from Iran, South Korea, Italy," the document said.

In addition, Rospotrebnadzor issued instructions to "organize the selection of material" for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from those arriving from Iran and South Korea and send it for research to centers of hygiene and epidemiology.

COVID-19 has infected over 90,000 people and killed more than 3,100 globally. However, nearly 48,000 patients have recovered.

