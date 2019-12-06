Russia-Born US Citizen Detained in Munich Airport on Suspicion of Fraud - Reports

A Russia-born US citizen was arrested in the airport of the German city of Munich on suspicion of fraud on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by Moscow, German media reported on Friday, citing the country's police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) A Russia-born US citizen was arrested in the airport of the German city of Munich on suspicion of fraud on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by Moscow media reported on Friday, citing the country's police

According to the German news agency dpa, the police detained the suspect on Wednesday upon his arrival from the Turkish city of Antalya during entry control at the Munich airport.

The agency reported that he was to appear in a court of Erding town the same day. However, it is still unknown whether the detainee was in Turkey on vacation or on a business trip.

The Russian law enforcement agencies accused the 56-year-old man of large-scale fraud, breach of trust and embezzlement. In 2014 and 2015, the suspect and his associates reportedly received fraudulently over $1.2 million from Russian banks. If he is extradited, he will face up to 10 years of imprisonment.