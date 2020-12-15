Russia, Bosnia Agree to Help Revive Virus-Hit Bilateral Trade - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Russia will work together with Bosnia and Herzegovina to return bilateral trade to pre-pandemic levels, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during his trip to Sarajevo on Tuesday.

"We have agreed to restore trade, the volume of which has slightly decreased under conditions of coronavirus restrictions," he said during a joint press conference with his Bosnian counterpart, Bisera Turkovic.

Lavrov said Russia and Bosnia would intensify the work of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation as well as its auxiliary groups.

The ministers agreed to develop cooperation in all areas, including political dialogue, the Russian diplomat added.

"We have outlined concrete steps to strengthen our legal and contractual framework, including in such important areas as social security, mutual protection of investments, avoidance of double taxation and the development of cultural, educational and scientific ties," he said.

Bisera Turkovic said she was grateful for Lavrov's understanding of problems faced by her country and said that the Balkan nation hoped to strengthen economic cooperation with Russia.