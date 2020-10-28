UrduPoint.com
Russia, Bosnia And Herzegovina Interested In Boosting Bilateral Cooperation - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 10:10 AM

Russia, Bosnia and Herzegovina Interested in Boosting Bilateral Cooperation - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Moscow and Sarajevo are interested in further boosting cooperation in all areas and plan to take necessary steps toward enhancing bilateral relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Glas Srpske newspaper.

The top Russian diplomat is visiting Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday, where he is set to meet with the country's political leadership. Lavrov plans to discuss bilateral ties and the situation in the Balkan region during his working trip.

"There is a deep mutual interest in boosting cooperation at all levels. I believe that the key success factor is the full compliance of the structure of our ties with the specifics of the Dayton agreement for Bosnia and Herzegovina. I would say that this is a confirmation of the efficiency and functionality envisioned by the peace agreement of the administrative system of Bosnia and Herzegovina. It is necessary to follow the established rules without trying to bypass them," Lavrov said.

The 1995 Dayton agreement is a peace deal that put an end to the longstanding conflict in the Balkan country. Under the agreement, two autonomous entities within the country, Republika Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, were created.

"Of course, we plan to pay great attention to the Dayton agenda," Lavrov said.

According to the foreign minister, the Russia-Bosnia relationship can be described as a "friendly partnership."

"Thanks to our joint efforts, we managed to build a stable system of relations based on pragmatism, mutual respect, mutual understanding of a wide range of issues in a relatively short period of time. We do not have unsolved issues," Lavrov added.

The top diplomat also said that Moscow and Sarajevo support each other at multilateral platforms. In particular, Lavrov said that the two countries agree on the unacceptability of revising the results of World War II.

