UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia-Bound Georgian Airways Flights To Make Detour To Armenia

Sumaira FH 7 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 12:30 AM

Russia-Bound Georgian Airways Flights to Make Detour to Armenia

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) Georgian Airways said Saturday it would bypass the ban on direct flights to Russia by making a detour to Armenia.

"Georgian Airways will offer its passengers a Tbilisi-Yerevan-Moscow transit flight option," the company said in a statement.

The Russian Transport Ministry has accused two Georgian airlines ” Georgian Airways and MyWay Airlines ” of security lapses and thousands of Dollars' worth of debt to a Russian firm.

The companies will be barred from flying to Russia starting July 8 until they present a plan for plugging security gaps and repay the outstanding debt.

Related Topics

Russia Company Armenia July From

Recent Stories

Trump Announces Additional Sanctions on Iran

38 minutes ago

New Round of US-Taliban Talks in Doha Begins June ..

53 minutes ago

Afghan bigwigs evolve consensus to give peace a ch ..

1 hour ago

Qatar's direct investment in Pakistan to help expe ..

1 hour ago

Five suspects arrested, charas recovered in Karach ..

1 hour ago

Two alleged street criminals arrested in Karachi

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.