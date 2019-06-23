Russia-Bound Georgian Airways Flights to Make Detour to Armenia

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) Georgian Airways said Saturday it would bypass the ban on direct flights to Russia by making a detour to Armenia.

"Georgian Airways will offer its passengers a Tbilisi-Yerevan-Moscow transit flight option," the company said in a statement.

The Russian Transport Ministry has accused two Georgian airlines ” Georgian Airways and MyWay Airlines ” of security lapses and thousands of Dollars' worth of debt to a Russian firm.

The companies will be barred from flying to Russia starting July 8 until they present a plan for plugging security gaps and repay the outstanding debt.