Russia-Bound US Ventilators Produced By CareFusion Company

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 08:58 PM

Russia-Bound US Ventilators Produced by CareFusion Company

The US ventilators that have been sent to Russia as humanitarian assistance in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic were produced by the CareFusion company, a subsidiary of US tech and medical giant Becton Dickinson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The US ventilators that have been sent to Russia as humanitarian assistance in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic were produced by the CareFusion company, a subsidiary of US tech and medical giant Becton Dickinson.

On Thursday, the first batch of 50 ventilators was delivered to Moscow by a US Air Force transport aircraft. Video footage of the cargo transfer obtained by Sputnik shows boxes with the CareFusion logo next to the logo of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which organized the delivery.

The second batch of 150 ventilators is expected to be delivered to Russia next week.

The cargo is being provided free of charge.

Becton Dickinson (BD) was founded in 1897 with its headquarters located in the US state of New Jersey. The company is a leading international manufacturer of medical equipment, devices and reagents. In 2015, BD acquired the California-based CareFusion firm.

The aid was given as reciprocation for Russia's delivery of medical equipment, including 45 ventilators, 15,000 respirators and 1 million masks, which was sent to the US in April to help stop the pandemic.

