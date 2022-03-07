UrduPoint.com

Russia Boycotts UN Court Hearing On Ukraine Invasion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2022 | 06:32 PM

Russia boycotts UN court hearing on Ukraine invasion

Russia did not attend a hearing Monday at the UN's top court where Ukraine asked for an immediate halt to Moscow's invasion

The Hague, March 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Russia did not attend a hearing Monday at the UN's top court where Ukraine asked for an immediate halt to Moscow's invasion.

The no-show was criticised by the head of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and by Ukraine which said the empty Russian seats "speak loudly".

Kyiv filed the case shortly after Vladimir Putin's February 24 invasion, accusing Russia of illegally justifying its war by falsely alleging genocide in Ukraine's Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

The court set two days for urgent hearings at the Peace Palace in The Hague but Russian ambassador Alexander Shulgin wrote to the court and "indicated that his government did not intend to participate".

"The court regrets the non-appearance of the Russian Federation in these oral proceedings," ICJ President Joan Donoghue said.

Ukraine wants the court to take provisional measures ordering Russia to "immediately suspend the military operations", pending a full judgment in the dispute that could take years.

"The fact that Russia's seats are empty speaks loudly. They are not here in this court of law, they are on a battlefield, waging aggressive war against my country," Ukraine's representative Anton Korynevych told the court.

"This is how Russia solves disputes." Korynevych added that the court "has a responsibility to act.""Russia must be stopped, and the court has a role to play in stopping that," he said.

Russia had been scheduled to give its reply on Tuesday.

