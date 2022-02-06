Russia Braces for More US Sanctions After Seeing Bipartisan Support in Congress - Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) Russia is bracing for more US sanctions after seeing consensus on the move cut across party lines in Congress, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said Saturday.

"Unfortunately, we expect sanctions.

There is not telling what they will be. Much of the squabbling has been about who will hit Russia harder and more painfully," Antonov told Solovyov Live show.

"There is a full consensus on the need for sanctions. The question is when and how broad they will be," the diplomat said.