UrduPoint.com

Russia, Brazil Actively Negotiating Energy Deliveries - Russian Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2022 | 08:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Moscow and Brasilia are actively negotiating the supply of Russian energy, Russian Ambassador to Brazil Alexey Labetskiy said.

"Negotiations between the Russian and Brazilian ministries of energy, between companies that supply energy, are ongoing, I will not anticipate their completion. These negotiations are ongoing. I think that soon we will be able to see positive results," the ambassador told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

