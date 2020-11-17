Russia, Brazil Discuss Production of Russian Covid Vaccine - Deputy Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Russia and Brazil are discussing the production of Russian coronavirus vaccine on a regional level, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"As for Brazil, the work is ongoing directly with the Brazilian states. And it is now more than just exchange of opinions. The exact parameters are being discussed," Ryabkov said, when asked if the two countries were discussing production of Russian vaccine.