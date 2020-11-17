UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Brazil Discuss Production Of Russian Covid Vaccine - Deputy Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Russia, Brazil Discuss Production of Russian Covid Vaccine - Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Russia and Brazil are discussing the production of Russian coronavirus vaccine on a regional level, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"As for Brazil, the work is ongoing directly with the Brazilian states. And it is now more than just exchange of opinions. The exact parameters are being discussed," Ryabkov said, when asked if the two countries were discussing production of Russian vaccine.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Brazil Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,255 new COVID-19 cases, 715 recove ..

41 minutes ago

Helping disadvantaged people hallmark of a civiliz ..

56 minutes ago

Camel Racing Club established in Sharjah

56 minutes ago

#GMIS2020: Digitalisation is key to implementing i ..

56 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates SRTI new headquarters

56 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate Oman’s 50th National Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.