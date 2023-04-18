UrduPoint.com

Russia, Brazil Have Prospects For Cooperation In Peaceful Use Of Nuclear Energy - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2023 | 05:50 AM

Russia, Brazil Have Prospects for Cooperation in Peaceful Use of Nuclear Energy - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Russia and Brazil have good prospects for cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, the sides have outlined a schedule for restoration of the work of bilateral institutions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.

"Today we talked about the areas that need to be developed in the interests of our countries and our citizens - this, of course, is energy industry... peaceful uses of atomic energy. There are very good interaction and prospects here," Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Brazilian counterpart.

He said the two countries are also interested in developing the peaceful use of space, agriculture, healthcare, and pharmaceutical industry.

