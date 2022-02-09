Russia, Brazil to Hold 2+2 Meeting on February 16 - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Russia and Brazil will hold a meeting in the 2+2 format on February 16 in Moscow, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Wednesday.

"On February 16, Moscow will host the first Russian-Brazilian meeting in the 2+2 format with the participation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Franca and Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto," Zakharova told a briefing.