Russia, Brazil To Hold 2+2 Meeting On February 16 - Russian Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Russia and Brazil will hold a meeting in the 2+2 format on February 16 in Moscow, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Russia and Brazil will hold a meeting in the 2+2 format on February 16 in Moscow, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Wednesday.

"On February 16, Moscow will host the first Russian-Brazilian meeting in the 2+2 format with the participation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Franca and Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto," Zakharova told a briefing.

