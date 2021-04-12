Russia-Brazil Trade Cooperation at 'Acceptable Level' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic- Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Russia and Brazil have been able to maintain bilateral trade relations at "an acceptable level" despite pandemic-related disruptions, Brazilian Ambassador to Russia Tovar da Silva Nunes told Sputnik on the sidelines of Prodexpo 2021, a major international annual exhibition of food and drinks held in Moscow, on Monday.

"I think that both Russia and Brazil manage to maintain the level of trade to an acceptable level [during COVID-19 pandemic]. Brazil recognizes that Russia has made big progress in agriculture. And so we are adapting to [that] progress because we want to continue to be a major partner of Russia in food and agribusiness," he said when asked to assess the level of trade relations between the countries in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the ambassador, the presence of Brazil at Prodexpo in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic proves that the country is "very proud to be here."

"And that indicates our interest in the Russian market, but also interest in the new things that Russia is producing and doing and, you know, many possibilities for partnership," he said.

The ambassador noted that Brazil even seeks to improve the relations with Russia and make them even better than before the pandemic.

"We want more: we want more trade, more relations, expansion of investments. And I think there is now that Russia is a big producer of food and Brazil [is] one of the largest exporters of many grains and in food in general and meat and protein. I think we are bound to be partners for a good time," he concluded.

Prodexpo 2021, a major international show of food and drinks in Russia and Eastern Europe, opened on Monday and is expected to last till April 16. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of foreign exhibitions was smaller than in previous years. The ongoing exhibitions showcased products from many countries including Armenia, Brazil, Italy, Serbia, Spain, Sri Lanka and Turkey.