UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia-Brazil Trade Cooperation At 'Acceptable Level' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic- Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 11:20 PM

Russia-Brazil Trade Cooperation at 'Acceptable Level' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic- Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Russia and Brazil have been able to maintain bilateral trade relations at "an acceptable level" despite pandemic-related disruptions, Brazilian Ambassador to Russia Tovar da Silva Nunes told Sputnik on the sidelines of Prodexpo 2021, a major international annual exhibition of food and drinks held in Moscow, on Monday.

"I think that both Russia and Brazil manage to maintain the level of trade to an acceptable level [during COVID-19 pandemic]. Brazil recognizes that Russia has made big progress in agriculture. And so we are adapting to [that] progress because we want to continue to be a major partner of Russia in food and agribusiness," he said when asked to assess the level of trade relations between the countries in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the ambassador, the presence of Brazil at Prodexpo in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic proves that the country is "very proud to be here."

"And that indicates our interest in the Russian market, but also interest in the new things that Russia is producing and doing and, you know, many possibilities for partnership," he said.

The ambassador noted that Brazil even seeks to improve the relations with Russia and make them even better than before the pandemic.

"We want more: we want more trade, more relations, expansion of investments. And I think there is now that Russia is a big producer of food and Brazil [is] one of the largest exporters of many grains and in food in general and meat and protein. I think we are bound to be partners for a good time," he concluded.

Prodexpo 2021, a major international show of food and drinks in Russia and Eastern Europe, opened on Monday and is expected to last till April 16. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of foreign exhibitions was smaller than in previous years. The ongoing exhibitions showcased products from many countries including Armenia, Brazil, Italy, Serbia, Spain, Sri Lanka and Turkey.

Related Topics

Moscow Sri Lanka Russia Europe Turkey Agriculture Armenia Progress Spain Italy Brazil Serbia April Market From

Recent Stories

Protests erupt in different parts of the country a ..

3 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders, peopl ..

5 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moham ..

6 minutes ago

Stolen assets of developing countries must be retu ..

19 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates President, VP, ..

35 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moha ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.