Russia, Brazil Will Find New Financial Instruments Amid Sanctions - Russian Ambassador

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Mutual sympathy and strategic partnership will allow Russia and Brazil to find instruments for cooperation in spheres of finances and investments amid sanctions against Russian banks, Russian Ambassador in Brazil Alexei Labetsky has told Sputnik.

"In economic life, the mutual sympathy that exists between our countries and the relationship of strategic partnership, I am sure, will let us find new instruments for bilateral cooperation in financial and investment spheres," Labetsky said.

The ambassador added that unilateral unlawful sanctions imposed on Russia by "the collective West," by the United States and European countries in particular, are a new challenge for two economically connected countries.

"The answer that neutralizes this challenge can only be found in the joint actions of the opponents of the sanctions - those who intend to support everything that has already been done in the interests of our two nations, our two economies and producers, whether it be Russian fertilizer producers or Brazilian agricultural producers. Eventually, the payment methods must take into account the real fact that American and European banks are trying to block everything with their so-called sanctions," Labetsky said.

The diplomat noted that Russia and Brazil are still focused on maintaining existing trade, economic and investment ties, where the supply of Russian fertilizers occupies a special place.