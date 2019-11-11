UrduPoint.com
Russia, Brazil Working On New Projects In Energy, Pharmaceuticals - Kremlin Aide

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 11:40 PM

Russia and Brazil are working on promising new joint projects, including in the energy sector, pharmaceuticals and the peaceful use of nuclear technologies, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday

"The sides are working on new promising joint projects in such industries as pharmaceuticals, peaceful use of nuclear technologies and energy," Ushakov told reporters.

According to him, the Russia-Brazil trade amounted to $5 billion in 2018. Russia's accumulated capital investments in Brazil amount to about $1.5 billion and are concentrated in such industries as hydrocarbon exploration and production, electricity, storage and processing of agricultural products, port infrastructure.

The remarks were given ahead of the BRICS summit, which will run in the Brazilian capital from November 13-14. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to take part in the event.

