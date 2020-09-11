UrduPoint.com
Russia, Brazil's Bahia State Agree Supplies Of 50Mln Doses Of Sputnik V Vaccine - RDIF

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 01:50 PM

Russia, Brazil's Bahia State Agree Supplies of 50Mln Doses of Sputnik V Vaccine - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Friday officially confirmed an agreement with the Brazilian state of Bahia to deliver 50 million doses of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign wealth fund, and the State of Bahia (Brazil), through its Health Secretariat have signed a cooperation agreement to supply up to 50 million doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine, to Brazil.

Deliveries are expected to start in November 2020 subject to approval by Brazil's regulators with the consideration of results of post-registration trials," the RDIF said in a press release.

The agreement may pave the way for distribution of the vaccine across Brazil, the press release said.

The RDIF has announced an agreement for 32 million doses of Sputnik V with Mexico as well, with deliveries of the vaccine expected to begin in November.

