Russia Breaks Energy Consumption Record 3rd Day in Row - National Power Operator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Russia is breaking historical records for energy consumption for the third day in a row, amid the onset of cold weather, according to the Russian Power System Operator (RPSO) data released on Friday.

The previous record was logged by the Russian Power System was in December 2012. According to the RPSO, the figure recorded on December 21, 2012 was exceeded by 3,993 MW on Friday.

According to RPSO data, as of Friday 11 a.m. the power consumption was 161,418 MW, the maximum was reached while national average daily outdoor temperature was -16.7C (1.9F).

Meanwhile, several Russian regions are experiencing abnormally cold temperatures. On Friday, temperatures in Yakutia (Republic of Sakha) were ranging between -40C (-40F) and -55C (-67F). Moscow recently experienced its coldest December 22 in 73 years, with an average temperature hovering around -20C (-4F).