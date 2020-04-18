UrduPoint.com
Russia Brings First Batch Of Medical Aid To Syria Amid Pandemic - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 01:20 AM

Russia Brings First Batch of Medical Aid to Syria Amid Pandemic - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) A cargo of Russian medical aid was delivered to Syria on Friday, with the second shipment of equipment needed to fight the coronavirus outbreak expected next week, media said.

The Syrian Health Ministry received medicines, 10,000 coronavirus testing kits, 2,000 protective suits and 50 respirators, the Syrian state news agency SANA said.

The second shipment of 150 respirators is reportedly scheduled to arrive on April 20.

Syria has so far recorded confirmed 38 cases of infection, including two virus-related deaths. The government imposed a curfew across the nation on March 25, closed all borders, and stopped travel between regions.

