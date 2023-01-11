UrduPoint.com

Russia Brings To US Audience's Attention True Danger Of US Actions In Ukraine - Ambassador

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 07:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Russia brings to the US audience's attention the true danger of US actions in Ukraine, Ambassador Anatoly Antonov told reporters.

"It is noteworthy that our efforts to bring to the attention of the American audience the true danger of such a line by the White House are step by step recognized by the local expert community.

For example, Washington Post observers openly admitted that the training of Ukrainian troops in the United States means that U.S. involvement into the confrontation is growing," Antonov said.

"They noted that the administration is no longer limiting itself to strengthening the defense potential of Kiev, but is transferring new weapons to the republic in order to increase its offensive capabilities," he said.

