Russia budget surplus total 3.1 pct of GDP in the first half of 2019

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Russia's Federal budget in January-June was executed with a surplus of 1.561 trillion rubles (24.6 billion U.S. Dollars), or 3.1 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), the Russian Finance Ministry said Wednesday in a report of preliminary estimates.

According to the report, Russia's budget revenues for the period amounted to 9.548 trillion rubles (150.7 billion dollars), or 47.8 percent of the total amount approved by law for the current year.

Expenditures for the period stood at 7.987 trillion rubles (126.1 billion dollars), or 44.3 percent of the total volume of spending envisioned by the law, it added.