UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Budget Surplus Total 3.1 Pct Of GDP In The First Half Of 2019

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 04:27 PM

Russia budget surplus total 3.1 pct of GDP in the first half of 2019

Russia's federal budget in January-June was executed with a surplus of 1.561 trillion rubles (24.6 billion U.S. dollars), or 3.1 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), the Russian Finance Ministry said Wednesday in a report of preliminary estimates

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Russia's Federal budget in January-June was executed with a surplus of 1.561 trillion rubles (24.6 billion U.S. Dollars), or 3.1 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), the Russian Finance Ministry said Wednesday in a report of preliminary estimates.

According to the report, Russia's budget revenues for the period amounted to 9.548 trillion rubles (150.7 billion dollars), or 47.8 percent of the total amount approved by law for the current year.

Expenditures for the period stood at 7.987 trillion rubles (126.1 billion dollars), or 44.3 percent of the total volume of spending envisioned by the law, it added.

Related Topics

Russia Budget Billion

Recent Stories

Bollywood music composer misses Atif Aslam’s voi ..

7 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate newly sworn-in Greek PM

16 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Sharqi highlights key role of ‘Emira ..

16 minutes ago

Australia struggle to 27-3 against England in Worl ..

4 minutes ago

European Commission Says Proposed Steps on Turkey' ..

4 minutes ago

Judge Arshad Malik met Nasir Butt in his office, p ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.