UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Building Constructive Relations With ASEAN, Supports Fair Competition - Medvedev

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 06:00 AM

Russia Building Constructive Relations With ASEAN, Supports Fair Competition - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) Russia is set on boosting its cooperation with countries of the Asia-Pacific region, using different platforms, and stands for fair competition and constructive relations, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev says.

"We do not seek to put pressure on anyone, do not interfere in internal affairs, do not threaten with force, do not put forward ultimatums. On the contrary, we are building constructive relations with our Asian partners based on mutual trust and respect. We stand for fair competition and respect the right of states to independently choose their development path, taking into account their traditions," Medvedev told the Bangkok Post newspaper.

The prime minister pointed out that the majority of Asian countries are developing mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia, which is an important player in the region not only because of its geographical location, but also thanks to its historically close political, economic and cultural ties with regional states.

According to Medvedev, Russia's relations with ASEAN countries reached "a new level of strategic partnership" after the recent Russia-ASEAN summit in Singapore.

The prime minister said that Russia will continue to cooperate with ASEAN countries using different platforms, including the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

"The results are already not bad. Essentially, the program for cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and ASEAN for 2019-2020 is being implemented," Medvedev said, adding that ASEAN is also interested in working together with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), particularly in the fight against terrorism.

Medvedev stressed that Washington's recent efforts to increase US influence in Southeast Asia by promoting its concept of a free and open Indo-Pacific region are against the core principles of ASEAN and could pose a threat to regional security.

The Russian prime minister arrived in the Thai capital of Bangkok on Saturday to participate in the 2019 ASEAN business and Investment Summit. Medvedev is expected to hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Russia Washington Shanghai Singapore Bangkok 2019 Shanghai Cooperation Organization Post Event Asia

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr attends ceremony organised by Sheikh ..

4 hours ago

Flag Day true manifestation of national pride, dig ..

5 hours ago

Manufacturing contributes 12.1 percent to Abu Dhab ..

6 hours ago

Rehber committee abides by its agreement: Shafqat ..

6 hours ago

Russia, SCO States Discuss Switch to Nat'l Currenc ..

6 hours ago

Maulana always protected corrupt politicians: Dr F ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.