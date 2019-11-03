Russia Building Constructive Relations With ASEAN, Supports Fair Competition - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) Russia is set on boosting its cooperation with countries of the Asia-Pacific region, using different platforms, and stands for fair competition and constructive relations, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev says.

"We do not seek to put pressure on anyone, do not interfere in internal affairs, do not threaten with force, do not put forward ultimatums. On the contrary, we are building constructive relations with our Asian partners based on mutual trust and respect. We stand for fair competition and respect the right of states to independently choose their development path, taking into account their traditions," Medvedev told the Bangkok Post newspaper.

The prime minister pointed out that the majority of Asian countries are developing mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia, which is an important player in the region not only because of its geographical location, but also thanks to its historically close political, economic and cultural ties with regional states.

According to Medvedev, Russia's relations with ASEAN countries reached "a new level of strategic partnership" after the recent Russia-ASEAN summit in Singapore.

The prime minister said that Russia will continue to cooperate with ASEAN countries using different platforms, including the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

"The results are already not bad. Essentially, the program for cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and ASEAN for 2019-2020 is being implemented," Medvedev said, adding that ASEAN is also interested in working together with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), particularly in the fight against terrorism.

Medvedev stressed that Washington's recent efforts to increase US influence in Southeast Asia by promoting its concept of a free and open Indo-Pacific region are against the core principles of ASEAN and could pose a threat to regional security.

The Russian prime minister arrived in the Thai capital of Bangkok on Saturday to participate in the 2019 ASEAN business and Investment Summit. Medvedev is expected to hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.