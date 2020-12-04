Russia Building Unmanned Underwater Vessels for Defense Purposes - Putin

Russia is building autonomous underwater defense vessels, President Vladimir Putin said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Russia is building autonomous underwater defense vessels, President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

"In our country, there are plenty of companies that are making something, which we could only dream about not so long ago.

There are unmanned cars in the streets of our cities, even if in a test mode so far. There are naval vessels in our internal waters that can work without a captain or a crew. We are making unmanned vessels, including underwater ones, in this cases -- for defense purposes," Putin said.