UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Building Unmanned Underwater Vessels For Defense Purposes - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:04 PM

Russia Building Unmanned Underwater Vessels for Defense Purposes - Putin

Russia is building autonomous underwater defense vessels, President Vladimir Putin said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Russia is building autonomous underwater defense vessels, President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

"In our country, there are plenty of companies that are making something, which we could only dream about not so long ago.

There are unmanned cars in the streets of our cities, even if in a test mode so far. There are naval vessels in our internal waters that can work without a captain or a crew. We are making unmanned vessels, including underwater ones, in this cases -- for defense purposes," Putin said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Syed Fakhar Imam condoles death of Rao Ajmal's fat ..

2 minutes ago

PM calls for $ 500 billion fund for poor countries ..

2 minutes ago

Head of German Parliamentary Committee Notes Progr ..

2 minutes ago

UPDATE - Explosion Hit Engen Oil Refinery in South ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine Border Service Heard No Shots Near Border ..

7 minutes ago

Brunei reports no new COVID-19 cases, 1 more recov ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.