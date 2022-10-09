Russia Building Up Export Potential, Ready to Assist Poorest Countries - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Russians on Agriculture and Processing Industry Workers' Day, emphasizing that Russia's export potential is getting stronger and it is ready to help developing nations.

"We are fully meeting the domestic demand for basic, essential products and providing reliable food security. Moreover, we are building up our export potential, and - I'd like to emphasise this - we are ready to make our contribution to overcoming global food challenges and provide the necessary assistance to the poorest, developing nations," Putin said in a Sunday statement.